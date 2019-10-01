The School District of Mauston will be hosting a business and community expo on Wednesday, October 12, at Mauston High School, 800 Grayside Ave., Mauston, WI 53948. It will be held in conjunction with the City of Mauston and the Greater Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce. The event will be from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will be open to students from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.; then open to the public from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“I am so thrilled for this opportunity for our students and community,” said Joel Heesch, Superintendent of Schools. “This event will create an opportunity for our youth to learn about the industries and careers located in this community, as well as allow businesses and industries to provide information about themselves.”

Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg echoed Heesch’s comments. “We are excited at the response we have received from employers who want to participate in the expo,” said Reeg. “This allows our community to connect with great employers looking to hire, as well as showing students the amazing opportunities happening right here in their own community.”

The business expo will include a variety of different businesses and industries. Many of the participants are hiring employees in areas such as administrative, service, manufacturing, healthcare, and other professional positions.