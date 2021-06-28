The Republican Party of Wisconsin held their annual state convention at the Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center in the Wisconsin Dells on June 25-26, 2021. We heard great positive messages from party stalwarts including Senator Ron Johnson throughout the convention. The theme of this year’s convention was “Defend America”.

We opened and closed the convention with prayer. Convention highlights included the Wisconsin Federation of Republican Women “Stand for Freedom” Dinner, the Frederick Douglas Foundation discussion featuring Allen West and civil rights icon Clarence Henderson, and a history refresher to remind everyone that the Republican Party’s only initial party platform was to abolish slavery.

At lunch on Saturday, the grassroots efforts of county parties are honored. County parties document what their local party accomplished during the previous year and awards are passed out to recognize these achievements.

The “County of the Year” award was presented to “Monroe County” in “recognition of outstanding contributions to the Republican Party of Wisconsin in 2020.”

This recognition was the result of all of our efforts to ensure great Republican candidates get elected to public office. We all worked extremely hard during the last election cycle and we were quite successful. Every Republican candidate won in Monroe County. President Trump won every municipality in Monroe County with the exception of the Village of Wilton where he lost by one vote. Sen. Pat Testin, Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, Rep. Tony Kurtz, Rep. Loren Oldenburg were all reelected. All of our great Monroe County elected officials were reelected including District Attorney Kevin Croninger, County Clerk Shelley Bohl, County Treasurer Debbie Carney and Register of Deeds Deb Brandt.

County Chairman Doug Rogalla excitedly proclaimed, “We were all so surprised, pleased and humbled by this. It was totally unexpected. Thank you to all who work so hard. Thank you”.