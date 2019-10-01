An open house will be held on Wednesday, October 13th, from 2-5 P.M. at the Terrace Heights Retirement Community located at 1030 Division Street in Mauston.

One and two bedroom apartments are now available for those 62 years of age and older.

Live music, refreshments, and tours of the facility will be provided. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

Call (608)-847-2377 to RSVP or set up a private tour of the facility.