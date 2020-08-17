There are many reasons young people should avoid e-cigarettes. Many e-juices contain nicotine, the addictive chemical compound in tobacco. This can harm brain development, which takes place until about 25 years of age. Aerosols from vaping also contain super fine particles that can irritate the eyes, throat and lungs. “There’s now one more reason for teens to avoid e-cigarettes,” shares Tara Noye of the South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention, “using e-cigarettes can increase their risk of contracting COVID-19.”

A new study out of the University Of Stanford School Of Medicine found that teens and young adults who vape are five times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 compared with those who did not use e-cigarettes. Those who both vape and smoke conventional cigarettes were nearly seven times more likely to become infected.

Free resources are available for teens and young adults who are ready to quit. Text “DITCHJUUL” to 88709 to receive advice, tips, and inspiration for quitting from This is Quitting. Anyone, including teens, can get help to quit tobacco products by calling 1-800-QUIT NOW or by texting “READY” to 200-400. “Parents are one of the greatest influences in their child’s lives,” says Noye. “Children care about their opinions on these products, as well as being provided accurate information.” Parents can learn more about candy-flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes that attract young users, by visiting tobaccoischanging.com.

–Stanford Study: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1054139X20303992