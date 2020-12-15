A Warrens teenager has died in a two vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 21 in the Township of Byron.

On 12/15/20 at just after 10:00 a.m. the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call reporting a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 21 and Crescent Road. The initial investigation found that a 2003 Honda Civic was southbound on Crescent Road when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 21. The vehicle was struck by a 2017 Kenworth straight truck that was eastbound on Highway 21.

The passenger in the Honda, a 16-year-old, died in the crash. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries and released.

Traffic was restricted on Hwy 21 for about 3 ½ hours.

Due to the ongoing investigations, names and additional information are not being released at this time.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Ambulance, Tomah Rescue, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.