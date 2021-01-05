A smell of LP gas was coming from the Camp Douglas Coops Bulk plant. It appears that tempering is the cause. The coop found that a valve on a 500gallon LP tank had been tampered with, this released a concentrated amount of the odorant called Mercaptan that is used to make LP gas smell. The tank has since been removed. The case is currently being investigated by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Camp Douglas Fire Department, and the Camp Douglas Coop. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any questions or concerns, you may contact Terese at the Camp Douglas Coop.