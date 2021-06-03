The Hatch Public Library is excited to be able to have an in-person summer reading program this year! For summer 2021, our summer reading program will be located AT Olson Middle School, on Grayside Avenue. Everyone is welcome to attend, whatever days work for your family.

Kids going into kindergarten, all the way through 6th grade can track their reading, participate in outside group activities, create projects, and learn about all types of animals. If your children are in the Mauston school district, just register in your Skyward account. If you live out of town, homeschool, or are just visiting this summer, call the library for more information.

You can learn more about the library’s partnership with Mauston Summer School here: https://www.maustonschools.org/learning/summer-q-and-a.cfm

Families also have the option to participate in our summer reading program virtually. Virtual participants can track their reading to earn prizes and visit hatchpubliclibrary.org for daily videos of programs, crafts, author interviews and more.