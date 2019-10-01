Tailor Made Products, Inc., a custom injection molding business, will unveil their new company name, Wisconic, at their Elroy plant Thursday at 3 p.m. The event coincides with the launch of their new logo and the redesigned website Wisconic.com.

Wisconic better represents the company as a prominent Wisconsin based manufacturer with a heightened focus on sustainability and boosting the local economy. As the company moves into this new era, customers will benefit from a wider array of available eco-friendly product materials and quick turnaround time that is possible when working with a local vendor.

“We’ve spent over 25 years driving innovation in the manufacturing industry and building valued vendor relationships,” said Wisconic CEO and President Larry Glass. “The Wisconic refresh will only enhance these initiatives moving forward, paving the way for new exciting things to come.”