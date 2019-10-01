An explosive ordnance team from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office was called to Tomah Monday morning when some “suspicious objects” were seen near the Amtrak Station. Tomah police were told a person had dynamite there at about 10:00 a-m. W-E-A-U Television says officers secured the area and found the suspicious objects in a pickup’s bed. The scene was cleared about six hours later. The ordnance team removed the objects and were taken away to be tested.