Suspicious Objects Near Tomah Amtrak Station Secured
An explosive ordnance team from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office was called to Tomah Monday morning when some “suspicious objects” were seen near the Amtrak Station. Tomah police were told a person had dynamite there at about 10:00 a-m. W-E-A-U Television says officers secured the area and found the suspicious objects in a pickup’s bed. The scene was cleared about six hours later. The ordnance team removed the objects and were taken away to be tested.
