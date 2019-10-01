Tomah School District officials admit the support isn’t there so they are putting plans for a referendum on hold. Voters in the district were going to be asked to give their approval to a 96-million-dollar plan to build new schools. Local officials say the results of a survey indicate the measure wouldn’t pass. Patrons were asked last fall about three different options for the district. About 17 hundred people responded and the results led district officials to pause the effort. One school board member says the survey doesn’t change things – those buildings are still aging.