A 24 year old Cashton man is facing drug charges after authorities reported to a disturbance earlier in the summer. It took place at Hill N Dale Court in Cashton. Authorities noted 24 year old Luis Javier Lopez Mejia appeared to be under the influence. When authorities asked for Mejia’s license he pulled out a baggie that was later tested to have methamphetamine inside of it. Mejia told authorities the needle he used to shoot up was inside the bedroom, authorities also found cocaine inside of the bedroom. Mejia faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Cocaine.