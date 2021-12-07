Statement from Royall School District

This is a follow-up, with regard to the alleged threat to the Royall School District. All students and staff that had any knowledge of the potential threat have been interviewed by school officials and the police.

The investigation has found zero evidence of any threat made by any student! The accused did not make a verbal or written threat at any time.

The school will resume as normal including all practices and the winter MS/HS concert this evening. If your child is home – feel comfortable to bring them back at any time – for school, practice, and/or the concert tonight.

We will have a continued increased police presence to put all students and parents at ease.