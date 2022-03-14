The state of Wisconsin is going to spend about 300-thousand dollars on making improvements to forest roads. W-M-T-V reports Governor Tony Evers made the announcement Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the money will help two dozen counties maintain and improve public roads in forested areas. Juneau County officials will receive almost two-thousand dollars to fix up five miles of road. Over the last three years, state officials say they have improved more than 17-hundred-70 miles of highways and more than 12-hundred-50 bridges.