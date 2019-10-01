Authorities are identifying the two people killed when their car rear-ended a semi on Interstate 90 in Monroe County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Jace Scholler of La Crosse struck the rear end of the truck, went under the trailer and caught fire. His passenger – 27-year-old Hannah Hood from Tomah – also died in the crash. State troopers say the semi was disabled on the shoulder Monday night and Scholler’s car didn’t have its headlights on at the time. The 30-year-old man driving the semi wasn’t injured.