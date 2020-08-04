On Monday, August 3, 2020 around 8:20 p.m., the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a property damage crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 16 at the Interstate 90 exit 28 eastbound off ramp.

Deputies investigated the crash and learned that a red 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by Briena Schultz (36) of Stoddard, WI made a left turn and failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign at the exit 28 eastbound off ramp. Schultz’ vehicle struck a Tomah Police Department patrol vehicle that was westbound on State Highway 16. The Tomah Officer was transporting an arrestee to the Monroe County Jail. Neither the Tomah Officer nor the arrestee were injured. Schultz and her passenger were also uninjured.

During the course of the crash investigation, a Monroe County K9 unit alerted to the presence of illegal substance(s) in the vehicle driven by Schultz. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded THC and drug paraphernalia. Schultz admitted to Deputies that she smoked marijuana shortly before the crash. Schultz was placed under arrest for Operating with a Controlled Substance (2nd) after field sobriety testing. Schultz was also cited for possession of THC, failure to yield right of way, and inattentive driving.

The case remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.