State health officials say the risk from COVID-19 exposure is too great. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending against the usual trick-or-treating this Halloween. They say going house-to-house or having any kind of in-person contact is a bad idea. Some communities will go ahead with the tradition, so health officials are recommending that individual treat bags be left on porches for children to pick up. Despite the warning, some parents still think the annual activity can be done safely.

New Lisbon has decided to move forward with traditional trick-or-treating on October 31st from 4-6pm. New Lisbon Mayor Jacob Kallies and Police Chief Kyle Walker both were for the traditional Halloween activity. The New Lisbon City Council also agreed with Kallies and Walker during their meeting on September 23rd.