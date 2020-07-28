Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are the most common forms of identification used for voting purposes. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) encourages voters to check and be sure that they have the proper identification needed to vote in the Partisan Primary August 11, 2020.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission notes there are other forms of identification that are valid for voting purposes, such as military or student ID cards. A federally-compliant REAL ID card, with a star in the upper right corner, is not required for voting purposes.There is no separate “voter ID.” To see if a card meets the requirements, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website, bringit.wi.gov.

Voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID can turn to DMV for help. To obtain an official state ID card, certain documents, such as a birth certificate, are required. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. DMV offers this service and ID cards for voting purposes free of charge. DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote.

DMV’s website has a locator to help find the nearest DMV (wisconsindmv.gov/centers).