Hospital emergency department nurse practitioner Laura Miller said she felt blessed to be the first employee to receive the vaccination saying it will hopefully help lift spirits throughout the hospital and the community.

Miller was one of 20 staff to get the Moderna vaccine during the first of a four-day staff vaccine clinic set up in the hospital’s first-floor classrooms.

Tomah Health received 100 doses of the vaccine, which will be used to vaccinate hospital front-line employees.

While the vaccine is not yet available to the public, hospital officials say residents should continue to be vigilant by wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands and limiting interaction with others outside your home.