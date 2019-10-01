St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation will host its annual holiday bake sale at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital community rooms on Friday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The cookie sale will feature a wide variety of homemade cookies, candies, and other baked goods. All proceeds from the sale will go to the St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation.

The sale begins at 8 a.m. and everyone is encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointment. Customers will need to bring their own containers.