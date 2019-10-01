Thanks to the generosity of its donors and the community, the St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation was able to fund more than $100,000 worth of medical equipment in 2022 for Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics.

“We’re so grateful for everyone who has supported us throughout the years,” says Dan Howard, director of St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation. “When people give money to the foundation, whether it’s a cash donation or simply taking part in one of our events, that is a gift. It’s a sign that you believe in us, believe in the vital work the hospital does, and trust us to do good things with that money.”

As part of the total, the Foundation gifted $53,400 for urology cystoscopes for endoscopy of the bladder, supporting the work of new urologist William See, MD; $24,700 for chiropractic tables to bring chiropractic services to the Wonewoc Clinic; $18,000 for a tractor to remove snow; $4,000 toward a vestibular rehabilitation system that supports improved diagnosis and treatment of vertigo; and $3,120 for a new scale at the Hillsboro clinic.

This year, the Foundation hosted several successful events, including its annual 5K/10K run/walk, which raised $3,000, and its September golf outing, which netted $36,000. This money, Howard says, allows St. Joseph’s to upgrade medical equipment so people get better care, brings new services to the communities it serves so that people don’t need to drive far for care, and lightens the load of its staff, helping them do their job better and more efficiently.