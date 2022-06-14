A 32-year-old Sparta man has been arrested in a woman’s death blamed on domestic violence. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive woman on May 10th. When they arrived they found the body of 32-year-old Sara Latimer. WK-B-T/T-V reports that prosecutors have charged Shawn Hock with first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer, and two counts of aggravated battery with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hock also faces drug charges. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Monroe County Court Monday.