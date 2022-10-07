Mental health impacts many of our lives. When we are struggling with anxiety, stress, or something else, it can be hard to reach out for help or even to talk about how we are feeling. As a community, we can break down the walls surrounding mental health by having open conversations and connection with local resources.

On Saturday, October 22 from 1-4 pm at Riverside Park in Mauston, all are welcome at “Spark In The Park.” This FREE community event will bring together community members, area business and organizations to spark connection, spark a conversation, and spark a change in local mental health.

In addition to music by local duo “Raising Red,” this fun event will have interactive activities and demonstrations, pumpkin decorating, raffles, and an approachable atmosphere for everyone to connect with area mental health resources and new self-care opportunities.

If you’re looking to spark a change in your mental health or to learn how to support others, attend “Spark in the Park” on Saturday, October 22! Whether you are on a journey to change your mental health or just want to learn more, everyone is invited to join us at Riverside Park, located on Mansion Street in Mauston.

“Spark In The Park” is brought to you by Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, Juneau County Health Department, Juneau County Department of Human Services, and the ADRC of Eagle Country. For more information about this event, please call Katie at 608-847-2735.