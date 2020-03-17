Some Wisconsin Bars, Restaurants Voluntarily Closing During Outbreak
Some Wisconsin bars and restaurants have decided to be proactive and voluntarily close during the coronavirus outbreak. Most are remaining open, for now. In Illinois, the governor ordered all bars and restaurants in his state to close. Although Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered schools to shut down effective Wednesday, no orders have been issued for private businesses. Many restaurants in the Mauston area are already taking precautions of closing dining in areas.
Comments are closed.