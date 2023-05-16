The Local Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter will be building beds this Saturday in Mauston. They will be at the Juneau County Fair Grounds in Mauston. Their goal is to make 40 beds. Never been to a build before? This is the perfect time to see what we are all about. Register at: bit.ly/shpevent

This build is extra special to our chapter as we will be honoring the memory of one of our young volunteers. Russell Dillin was active with our chapter since 2020 when we expanded into Juneau County. You would usually find him at the drill press; however, he seemed to enjoy every station he worked at. Sadly, Russell passed away after a six-year battle with brain cancer. We wanted to take this opportunity to honor Russell and the amazing, selfless person he was. We ask that everyone wear blue, green, or any Russell Strong Fishing/Dillin Strong shirt you may have! We cannot wait to see everyone and to make some dust!!