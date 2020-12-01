Clifford Judd (43) of Adams, Kristina Nelson (53) of Tomah, Natasha Eden (30) of Mauston, Julie Fredrickson (39) of Mauston, Deborah Mathis (52) of Wonewoc and Toby Taylor (50) also of Wonewoc, have been arrested on numerous drug charges.

In July of 2020, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office began a narcotics investigation in regards to suspicious activity occurring at a Town of Quincy property. The ensuing investigation and narcotics interdictions resulted in several individuals being arrested for drug charges after being associated with or living at the property.

A search warrant was later executed at a property occupied by Clifford Judd and numerous drug related items were located. Judd was arrested for delivering narcotics to several of the defendants involved. In total approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine was seized. Additionally cocaine, LSD, THC and illegal prescriptions were also seized as part of this investigation.

The following alleged charges are being requested with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

Clifford Judge – Delivery of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of THC 2nd/Subsequent, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kristina Nelson – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possess an Illegal Prescription and Bail jumping.

Natasha Eden – Possession of LSD, Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Julie Fredrickson – Possession of LSD, Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Deborah Mathis – Possession of Methamphetamine and Cocaine.

Toby Taylor – Possession of Cocaine Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

No further information is being released at this time.