Public health officials say the situation in Wisconsin hospitals is currently as bad as it has been at any point during the COVID-19 pandemic. There have never been more patients on ventilators since it started. Nearly 51-hundred new cases were confirmed Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the vast majority of people on ventilators haven’t been vaccinated. More than 97-percent of I-C-U beds in the state are occupied and many hospitals say they have been forced to divert patients with other serious medical conditions to locations hundreds of miles away due to lack of space. Juneau County has had 5 COVID-19 Related deaths in the past 2 days.