Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports a single-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, at approximately 5:45 AM in the town of Viroqua. Youssef El Massoudi, age 37, of Viroqua, WI was operating a compact car eastbound on State Highway 56, just east of the city of Viroqua when he lost control while negotiating a curve to the left. The vehicle slid across the roadway narrowly missing two oncoming motorists. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, travelled up and embankment, and overturned. The operator sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.