A shuttle service for train passengers is coming to western Wisconsin. Currently, those passengers have to drive to Tomah or another location with a train stop. W-E-A-U Television reports the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition wants to change that. The shuttle would eliminate the need for people to drive from cities like Eau Claire to catch the train. Backers say the T-C-M-C project should be completed next year or in 2024. A second train is also expected to be added to the route in the next year or so.