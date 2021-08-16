Shooting at Bobbers Island Grill in the Dells
On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 1:59 a.m., Lake Delton Police were in the area
of Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Progressive Drive. Officers reported hearing
what they believed to be several gun shots originating from the area of Bobbers
Island Grill.
Officers responded to Bobbers Island Grill and contacted a witness who
observed a person firing gunshots into the air from a passenger vehicle in the
parking lot. The suspect vehicle subsequently fled the area.
No one was injured during the incident and police believe there is no danger to
the public. Lake Delton Police are withholding any further information on this
event at this time as the matter is an ongoing and active investigation.
Lake Delton Police were assisted at the scene by the Sauk County Sheriff’s
