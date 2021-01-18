The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department has an update on the missing person investigation for Garrett Georgeson. Georgeson and his vehicle were found submerged in the Lemonweir River in Juneau County. Georgeson was found deceased. The incident is still under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department.

Original Story:

On Saturday, January 16, 2021, at approximately 1801 hours, The Juneau County Telecommunication Center received a call in reference to a missing person. A deputy was assigned to investigate the missing person report, which remains under investigation.

Throughout this investigation we have learned that Garrett J. Georgeson (M/W 01/18/1999), is 21 years old, 5’11” tall, and weighs 180 lbs. He is described to have sandy blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a multicolored Aztec patterned sweatshirt, and tennis shoes.

Garrett is believed to have left Randall’s Uptown Bar at approximately 2:42 AM. Garrett was driving a 2018 Chevy Cruze Hatchback, gray in color. The vehicle has a WI registration of AEM8877. The vehicle has a small dent on the rear driver side under the tail light.

At this time, we have been unable to locate Garrett and are asking for the assistance of the community. If anyone has information as to the whereabouts or any other pertinent information please contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649.