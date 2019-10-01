Mile Bluff is pleased to welcome Shawn Johnson, FNP to the medical team. Shawn provides same-day care services at Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston.

Throughout his life, Shawn has found fulfillment from helping other people feel better. “I’ve always been natural fixer or healer,” said Shawn. “I like seeing people be happy and healthy. Getting into healthcare was a natural extension of my desire to see people be well.”

Shawn provides same-day care services to patients throughout the week at Mile Bluff Clinic. Same-day care appointments are ideal when medical concerns arise – minor injuries and illnesses like flu, strep throats, cuts, or skin conditions – and patients are not able to see their regular providers. Same-day care is different than Urgent Care which treats more serious – though still non-life threatening – illnesses or injuries.

While he may only see a patient for a short time, Shawn believes his job doesn’t end when the appointment ends. “The most important thing about same-day care is making sure I coordinate with a patient’s primary care provider,” said Shawn. “Same-day care is not an individual effort; it’s very much a team effort and I am part of the team that gives patients the care they need.”

In addition to connecting with other providers, Shawn knows that communication is key to providing excellent patient care. “I think the biggest role of providers is sharing information in a way that patients can understand,” explained Shawn. “To me, knowledge is health. When people know and understand, the more equipped they are to be positive advocates for their health.”

Outside of the clinic, Shawn enjoys spending time with his wife, woodworking and fishing. He is also a self-professed ‘geek’ who enjoys Dr. Who, video games, and collecting Transformers.

To make a same-day care appointment with Shawn, call Mile Bluff Clinic at 608-847-5000. To learn more about the Mile Bluff healthcare team, visit www.milebluff.com.