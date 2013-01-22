On Monday, February 10, Shari Sarazin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston.

Beginning at 2 pm, Shari will play musical selections on her Celtic harp. In addition to playing the harp, Shari is also a vocalist and composer. She is sure to offer another crowd-pleasing performance.

For more information about the concert, or to take a tour of the facility, please call Terrace Heights Retirement Community at 608-847-2377. Seats for this free event are limited; call to reserve your spot today!