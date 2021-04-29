Sentence will be handed down in September for an accused drunk driver who caused a fatal crash in 2018. A Sauk County jury found Albart Shores guilty on 15 charges, including homicide by intoxicated driving, last week. Investigators say two prominent area businessmen were killed when the car driven by Shores came into their lane on Interstate 90-94, hitting their S-U-V and causing it to go into a ditch and roll. Scott Miller and Dave Howe died in the wreck near Wisconsin Dells. Investigators say Shores was drunk and had cocaine in his system at the time.