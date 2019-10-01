The two leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee have sent a letter to the governor saying he has the authority and resources to upgrade the unemployment insurance I-T system. Senate Chair Howard Marklein (who serves our local district) and Assembly Chair Mark Born say if the I-T system is what’s causing the backlog of unemployment claims, Governor Evers’ action is overdue. Marklein and Born point out that the Evers administration has reportedly looked into replacing that system for at least a year, but hasn’t submitted a request proposal. They say Evers is wrong when he claims he needs legislative approval for the project.