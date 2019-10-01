Howard Marklein who represents the 17th District Wisconsin State senate which includes much of Juneau County announced he has been appointed to serve as co-chair of the Joint-Finance Committee. Senator Marklein made the announcement this Wednesday morning. He has served on the Joint-Finance Committee for the past three years. Senator Marklein thanked State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu for his trust in being appointed to the position. Senator Marklein says this is an extraordinary opportunity he has ahead of him.