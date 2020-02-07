Senator Howard Marklein) announced a series of Listening Sessions in the communities he represents:

Friday, February 7, 2020

9-10 a.m. New Lisbon City Hall

232 West Pleasant St, New Lisbon WI

Monday, February 21, 2020

10:30-11:30 a.m. Reedsburg City Hall

134 S Locust St, Reedsburg, WI

Rep. Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City), Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) and Rep. Todd Novak (Dodgeville) have been invited to participate in the sessions within their Assembly districts.

“All residents of the 17th Senate District are invited to join me for a listening session in the coming weeks!” Marklein said. “These sessions are your opportunity to provide input and share ideas in person.”

The format for the Listening Sessions are designed for Sen. Marklein to receive input and ideas. The legislators do not usually discuss the ideas, challenge the ideas or otherwise comment because they seek to hear every point-of-view equally. The goal is for every attendee to feel comfortable sharing their input.

Depending on the number of people who attend, Sen. Marklein’s team may set a time limit for each attendee to share their thoughts (2-3 minutes) so that everyone has a chance to speak. If there are only a few people, the session may be more casual.