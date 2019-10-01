Monroe County Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to a semi roll over last night on I94 at mile marker 142. Tomah Fire Department arrived on scene and began applying absorbent materials to collect the leaking diesel fuel. Approximately 100 gallons leaked from the semi tractor tank. PER Towing will be doing a delayed recovery of the truck and trailer. The truck was hauling 30,000lbs of meat products. The driver of the truck was not injured. Monroe County Emergency Management will coordinate with the trucking company and the DNR for clean up if the leaked diesel fuel.