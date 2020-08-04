Sparta Police said they’ve arrested a second person in connection with a June homicide.

Michael R. Hartmann, 38, of Milwaukee was taken into custody in the shooting death of Anthony Koopman. Hartmann was arrested by the Butler Police Department Monday afternoon.

He was fatally shot on June 11 in Sparta.

Last week, another person, Damara R. Skenandore-Medina, 28, of Milwaukee, was arrested and charged in the shooting.

The criminal complaint for her said that Koopman was shot during a robbery attempt over drugs and money.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger has filed charges against Hartmann similar to the ones against Skenandore-Medina: First Degree Intentional Homicide-Party to the crime of Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, and Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Hartmann is currently in the Waukesha County Jail held without bond.

Sparta Deputy Police Chief Booker Ferguson said they are still looking for one more person, 32-year-old Eric Borges of Milwaukee.

Ferguson said they are following leads in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Texas on Borges’ whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Borges is asked to contact their local authorities.