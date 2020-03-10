Sauk Prairie police are searching for an 18-year-old suspect they think was involved in Sunday’s attempted murder. Authorities had already announced they were looking for 23-year-old Gunnar G. Tempest. Now, they say they think Logan Owen (a former Reedsburg High School student) was involved in the shooting. The victim hasn’t been named. Investigators say the two suspects and the victim have ties to the area, but none of them live in Sauk City or Prairie du Sac.