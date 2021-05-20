Investigators with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office say they are “closer than ever” to finding the person who killed John Schmutzer at Devil’s Lake State Park last year. At least 15 witnesses saw the suspect running away. He’s being called “The Runner.” Those witnesses say the guy in dark clothing, wearing a mask and ripped out black pants appeared to be frantic, falling down several times. Lieutenant Christopher Zunker says he is convinced somebody knows or strongly suspects who that was. Zunker says they need to call his office. The evidence indicates the 24-year-old Schmutzer was ambushed in a spur-of-the-moment stabbing attack.