Sauk County Public Health released new data today which indicate that Sauk County is ready to move into Phase 2 of its safe reopening plan. “There have been a lot of tests for COVID conducted over the past several weeks in our community,” said Tim Lawther, Sauk County Health Officer. “The results of these tests have given us confidence that we are in a good position to keep moving ahead with our safe reopening, and move into Phase 2.”

The biggest change from Phase 1 to Phase 2 is the size of gatherings that are allowable. Now that Sauk County has moved into Phase 2, gatherings of up to 50 people are acceptable.