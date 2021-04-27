A Sauk County man is charged with sexually assaulting an underage girl on multiple occasions. Sixty-nine-year-old Gerald Crary of Hillpoint was arrested last week. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says it started investigating after receiving a report in March. The girl told investigators Crary met her while she was walking in a rural area and got her phone number by saying he might be able to find a job for her. They started a conversation through texting and Crary started offering her money for sexual encounters. He faces charges of child trafficking, soliciting a child for prostitution, child porn possession, sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older, and other counts.