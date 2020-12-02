A Sauk County judge has sentenced an admitted killer to life in prison with no possibility of parole.  Robert Pulvermacher had entered a no-contest plea to the charge of first-degree intentional homicide.  He killed 88-year-old Harold Johnson outside of the Ho-Chunk Casino in Wisconsin Dells in January 2019.  Investigators say Johnson had loaned the 70-year-old Pulvermacher 100 dollars inside the casino.  He returned two days later expecting to be paid back.  Instead, Johnson was stabbed five times.