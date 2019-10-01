Due to the rising COVID cases in Sauk County, we are suspending visitation at the Sauk County Jail through December 4th, while following best practices to reduce the spread of COVID 19.

We apologize for this inconvenience, and thank you all for understanding.

We will not be handling any DMV transactions (renewals or title work) until further notice. We are sorry for the inconvenience. We hope to resume DMV services in the near future.