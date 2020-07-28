UPDATE Late Monday Afternoon Sauk County announced they had to cancel the Testing location in Wisconsin Dells due to the Parking lot at Crystal Grand no longer being available as a testing sight. Both Days July 28th and 29th have officially been cancelled.

—————————————————————————————————————-

Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will be conducting drive-through testing for the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday & Wednesday, July 28 & 29 from 10 am – 6 pm both days at the Crystal Grand Theatre, 430 W Munroe Ave, Wisconsin Dells. This test is available to everyone, no appointments will be taken and you do not need to have symptoms to be tested.

We highly encourage you to register online ahead of time and save yourself some time waiting in line. Register ahead by going to: register.covidconnect.wi.gov . This process will allow you to input and answer all the questions you would normally be asked at the test site, ahead of time. After completing these questions, you will receive an email containing a QR code. You simply need to show this code either on your phone or on paper when you come to the test site. If you’ve previously registered, you can use that same QR code again.



Vehicles with more than one person in them to be tested are welcome. This is a drive-thru test, so everyone will remain in their vehicle at all times. The test will consist of a simple nasal swab test. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a state-approved lab. Please note, this test is not an antibody test and will not tell you if you have previously had COVID and now have recovered.

For information on additional testing sites throughout the county, please visit Sauk County’s website for further guidance: www.co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus