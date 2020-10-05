The health officer for Sauk County says he is stepping down because he is frustrated by the lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tim Lawther said in his resignation letter that the virus is being turned into a “political tool.” Lawther says some county supervisors have demanded the retraction of evidence-based public health guidance because they are empowered by the current political gamesmanship. His last day on the job will be October 14th. The chairman of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors, Tim McCumber, says the way Lawther handled the pandemic response was likely part of the problem due to his personality. McCumber says the board was trying to find a balance between letting businesses operate and keeping the public safe.