The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has posted a picture of three people identified as possible witnesses to the fatal stabbing at Devil’s Lake State Park last fall. Along with the picture on Facebook, the posting says the three are not considered suspects in the killing of John Craig Schmutzer. His body was found near the Grottos on the south side of the park October 14th. Investigators say some people had been taking pictures of the scenery in that area around the time of the attack and they are hoping anyone who took those pictures would come forward. An autopsy of the 24-year-old Schmutzer determined he was stabbed to death.