Sauk County Authorities Ask For Tips About Fatal Stabbing At Devil’s Lake State Park
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is hoping somebody saw something at Devil’s Lake State Park October 14th. Twenty-four-year-old John Craig Schmutzer was stabbed to death while he was hiking alone that day. Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide. At a Wednesday news conference, Lieutenant Chris Zunker said, “Somebody out there knows who this person is,” when talking about the attacker. Authorities are hoping someone will phone in a tip that leads to the person who stabbed Schmutzer. No arrests have been made and investigators have listed no persons of interest in the case.
[Anonymous tips can be called-in to Sauk County Crimestoppers: 888-847-7285.)
