The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is hoping somebody saw something at Devil’s Lake State Park October 14th. Twenty-four-year-old John Craig Schmutzer was stabbed to death while he was hiking alone that day. Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide. At a Wednesday news conference, Lieutenant Chris Zunker said, “Somebody out there knows who this person is,” when talking about the attacker. Authorities are hoping someone will phone in a tip that leads to the person who stabbed Schmutzer. No arrests have been made and investigators have listed no persons of interest in the case.

[Anonymous tips can be called-in to Sauk County Crimestoppers: 888-847-7285.)