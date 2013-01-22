Authorities in Sauk County have arrested a 24-year-old burglary and arson suspect in the fire which destroyed a Baraboo restaurant in December 2018. Deputies worked with Stoughton police to take Devin Schroeder into custody Wednesday in Stoughton. Investigators say the suspect entered the Barn Restaurant and Bar while it was closed, burglarized it and started a fire before leaving. Schroeder is scheduled to make an initial appearance next month in Sauk County Circuit Court. He also faces burglary charges in two more unrelated cases.