On February 29, 2020, around 1:55am, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received multiple alarms of power outages in the Norwalk, Wilton, Ridgeville, and Kendall areas. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical alarm in the Oakdale Township at approximately 2:01am. Deputies advised the Tomah Ambulance and Oakdale First Responders to cancel responding since they found the alarm was set off due to a power outage.

At Approximately 2:18am, the Communications Center was advised a silver Chevy Silverado truck had crashed into a power pole on State Highway 71 near Logan Road in the Wilton Township. A witness observed the male driver of the vehicle, who fled before Deputies arrived. Melissa S. Bakke(from the Glendale Township) called the Communications Center at approximately 2:29am to advise them she had struck the power line pole and was now at her home.

After Deputies spoke to Melissa and her boyfriend, William L. Rieck(from the Glendale Township), who was with Melissa, it was found that William was the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle during the crash. William stated he fell asleep, which is what caused the crash. He did not sustain any injuries.

William was cited for reckless driving, operating a vehicle left of center, and failure to notify Police of a crash. Melissa was cited for obstructing an Officer.